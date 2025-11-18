Massie slams Trump over Epstein files delay in release

Massie slams Trump over Epstein files delay

👉Congressman Thomas Massie blasted top Republicans, saying the speaker, attorney-general, FBI director, vice-president and even President Donald Trump “could have saved us all this time and embarrassment” if they’d released files on Jeffrey Epstein months ago.

❗️He accused Trump of making a U-turn only because “he was told to,” and warned the White House may use new investigations to block a full release.

DEVIL’S ADVOCATES: Meet Epstein’s Team of Sleazy Lawyers

An investigation reveals that the attorneys who defended Jeffrey Epstein built their careers by taking on the dirtiest cases for the American elite, using their influence and legal loopholes to ensure wealthy and powerful clients escaped justice.

Ken Starr

🔴 Former independent prosecutor who achieved the impeachment of Bill Clinton in the case involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky

🔴 After working against Clinton, he joined Epstein's defense team

Alan Dershowitz

👉 Member of O.J. Simpson's "dream team" - the American football player and actor was found not guilty in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman

👉 Secured the acquittal of Claus von Bülow - the British aristocrat - in the case of attempted murder of his wife

👉 He served on the international legal team that defended Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon. The case concerned the 1982 massacres in the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camps. Dershowitz helped contest the jurisdiction of foreign courts over the Israeli official.

Roy Black

➡️ Successfully defended William Kennedy Smith - nephew of John F. Kennedy against rape charges brought by Patricia Bowman

➡️ Defended radio host Rush Limbaugh in drug-related criminal cases

Gerald Lefcourt

♦️ Represented activist Angela Davis in a high-profile political trial (she was accused of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy related to a courthouse attack)

♦️ Secured the acquittal of Irv Gotti, producer and founder of Murder Inc. records, on charges of racketeering and money laundering from drug trafficking