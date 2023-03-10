ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 3/10/23 • The New World Order’s Secret War Against Free Speech

THE NEW WORLD ORDER’S SECRET WAR AGAINST FREE SPEECH HAS BEEN BLOWN WIDE OPEN BY HISTORIC CONGRESSIONAL HEARINGS!Today’s groundbreaking broadcast is LOADED with bombshell revelations on the Deep State’s false flag & clandestine operations on Jan 6 as well the media’s roll in the highly sophisticated cover-up as Americans DEMAND justice & truth!

Alex Jones full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover!





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