"The Devil in His Heart: David Berkowitz and the 'Son of Sam' Murders" - Tina Foster (New Book)

Embark on a gripping exploration of darkness with “The Devil in His Heart: David Berkowitz and the 'Son of Sam' Murders.” In 1970s New York City, Berkowitz, infamously known as the “Son of Sam,” sowed terror among young couples, leaving a community paralyzed with fear. This compelling narrative delves into Berkowitz's past, uncovering his brutal crimes and links to Satanism and occult practices. Through riveting storytelling, it navigates Berkowitz's psyche, prompting reflection on the nature of evil and the depths of human depravity. The book also examines Berkowitz's mental health, exploring his possible ties to esoteric movements and the chilling notion of demonic possession. Amidst the darkness, Berkowitz's journey to Christianity offers hope, showcasing the transformative power of redemption even for the most notorious criminals.













ABOUT THE AUTHOR













Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (pen name: Tina Foster) is a versatile author who delves into a diverse array of topics. Her works weave together storytelling and analysis, daring to challenge prevailing narratives. Hodges' unwavering dedication to truth and justice shines through her many pursuits.













