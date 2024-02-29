Can carnivore diet reverse type 2 diabetes, without giving up the beer?

This is part 1 of a great conversation I had with George.

This is George, and his wife's Lainy's story of reversing diabetes, obesity, and treating Lainy's cancer.

George is a British veteran, both him and his wife are true warriors, fighting adversity with a good sense of humour. Neither one have given up their social life, but have still managed to get their health under control.

George also highlights the fact that how strict you are on the carnivore diet is entirely up to YOU, and your needs, or goals.

For some, the thought of giving up alcohol, or coffee may turn them off the diet entirely, but you still get health benefits.





oxalates correlation with breast cancer-

Can oxalates cause breast cancer?

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26493452/

https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-015-1747-2













