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Standing Up For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Margaret Mejia
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11 views • February 02, 2022
Margaret shares a humorous story of an attempted discrimination at Walmart and how the employee changed her tune and was interested in how she could stop wearing a mask, too.
Affidavit By Common Law website:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press website:
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Affidavit By Common Law website:
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
Liberty Press website:
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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