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Recall Update! SCOTUS Takes Case on 2nd Amendment. B2T Show Apr 26, 2021 (IS)
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20 views • April 27, 2021
Recall Update! SCOTUS Takes Case on 2nd Amendment.
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Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA
http://bit.ly/2zL5Gq1
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Help Mike Lindell fight! See over 100 products here:
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code (up to 66% off): B2T
Show Costco and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://blessedtoteach.com/pain
Let frequencies ease your pain.
PREPARE NOW with emergency food and water:
http://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Get your “Be More Like Jesus Shirt” here:
https://info.blessed2teach.com/be-mor...
No need to listen to Coke about “being less white”
MEET THEM LIVE! Join Rick and Gene BACKSTAGE along with 100s of Christian Patriots here: https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/ba...
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Invest in yourself and join the IMPACTOR community.
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
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