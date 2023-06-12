Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Senator Gerard Rennick. 6-6-23

Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.
https://amps.redunion.com.au/
Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/
Federal Senator for Qld, Gerard Rennick (LNP). Senator Rennick has been outspoken against the medical tyranny currently underway in this country. One of a very small handful of Australian Politicians that actually give a damn about their Constituents.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
