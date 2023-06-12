Create New Account
Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour - Senator Gerard Rennick. 6-6-23
Australian Doctors call to suspend COVID-19 MRNA vaccines pending full investigation with special guest and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra.


Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) National Tour.


Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 6th June, 2023.


https://amps.redunion.com.au/


Sponsored by TNT Radio https://tntradio.live/


Federal Senator for Qld, Gerard Rennick (LNP). Senator Rennick has been outspoken against the medical tyranny currently underway in this country. One of a very small handful of Australian Politicians that actually give a damn about their Constituents.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


