Israeli lawyer: Palestinian prisoners systematically raped & beaten in jails - since Itamar Ben-Gvir took office got worse - Israeli lawyer Ben Marmareli says

Israeli lawyer: Palestinian prisoners systematically raped and beaten in jails
💬 “In Israeli prisons, there was always torture,” Israeli lawyer Ben Marmareli says, but since Itamar Ben-Gvir took office as Minister of National Security, “conditions definitely got worse.”
Because Palestinian prisoners are blindfolded, he explains, they cannot see which guard is doing this to them.
💬 “The tortures intensified.”