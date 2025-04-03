BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exposed: The Hidden War Against Corruption, Journalists, and the Truth | Josh Reid
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 4 weeks ago

Dive into a shocking exposé revealing how a group of patriots uncovered treason and corruption at the highest levels of government—only to face a brutal backlash. Investigative journalists like Andrew Breitbart and Michael Hastings were allegedly silenced for exposing the truth, from military cover-ups to CIA secrets. Was Hastings' death really an accident, or was it an assassination tied to his explosive reporting on General McChrystal and shadowy deep state operatives?


Join researcher Jon Michael Chambers as he connects the dots in this explosive narrative, urging citizens to wake up, stay informed, and reclaim their country. Subscribe now for exclusive insights, warnings, and a free digital copy of his Amazon bestseller, Trump and the Resurrection of America. The truth is under attack—will you stand for it?


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-origins-of-q-military-secrets-deep-state-infiltration-and-the-battle-for-america/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
deep statetrump presidencyandrew breitbartmichael hastingsfree bookinvestigative journalismtruth suppressiontruth warriorsgovernment treasonmilitary coverupsjon michael chamberspatriot backlashsilenced journalistscia secretsassassination theoriesmcchrystal scandalcitizen awakeningexplosive revelationsamericas resurrectionnational reckoning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy