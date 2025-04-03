Exposed: The Hidden War Against Corruption, Journalists, and the Truth | Josh Reid

Dive into a shocking exposé revealing how a group of patriots uncovered treason and corruption at the highest levels of government—only to face a brutal backlash. Investigative journalists like Andrew Breitbart and Michael Hastings were allegedly silenced for exposing the truth, from military cover-ups to CIA secrets. Was Hastings' death really an accident, or was it an assassination tied to his explosive reporting on General McChrystal and shadowy deep state operatives?





Join researcher Jon Michael Chambers as he connects the dots in this explosive narrative, urging citizens to wake up, stay informed, and reclaim their country. Subscribe now for exclusive insights, warnings, and a free digital copy of his Amazon bestseller, Trump and the Resurrection of America. The truth is under attack—will you stand for it?





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-origins-of-q-military-secrets-deep-state-infiltration-and-the-battle-for-america/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/