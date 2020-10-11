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Rant about how doctors are now on the dark side, and how I'll never take the scam virus dna changing vax
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28 views • October 11, 2020
Me ranting about how I'll never bend the knee to these evil bastids.
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. - Philippians 4:13
I don't know how long this channel will exist due to the communist censorship of free speech by the Synogogue of Satan who run social media.
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Follow my peertube: [email protected]
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My blog: https://runfox.tk
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. - Philippians 4:13
I don't know how long this channel will exist due to the communist censorship of free speech by the Synogogue of Satan who run social media.
You can donate here as a monthly Bitcoin patron on my librepatron:
https://librepatron.cipherassetanalysis.com
You can donate here to my guerilla fundraising page:
https://btcpay.cipherassetanalysis.com/apps/sowsjkDYftmAAWsi7ZuJ22NNCut/crowdfund
Follow my peertube: [email protected]
Follow me on pleroma: [email protected]
My blog: https://runfox.tk
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