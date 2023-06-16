ZELENSKY TRYS TO WOO THE INDIANS BY CROSS DRESSING AND HAVING A DANCE - A BIT LIKE BLACKFACE AND VERY OOOUUWWW!

THE MARRIED GAY JEWISH NAZI BACKED LEADER OF THE MOST CORRUPT COUNTRY , ONLY A CLOSE SECOND TO AMERICA , HISTORIANS OF THE FUTURE WILL CALL THIS THE TIME OF MADNESS! AND SURELY ITS ORGANISED CHAOS THE NEW WORLD ORDER BUILT ON DEATH, DECEPTION, LIES,GREED,LUST AND FALSE PRIDE, A RECIPE OF EVIL! MUST BE FINALLY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDONED AND TO START FROM SCRATCH! - AS THEY ARE NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.