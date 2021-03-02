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PANDEMIC TRAINING: How to create fear and compliance by misleading the public
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42 views • March 02, 2021
Virologist explains how you have to create maximum fear by misleading the press and the public at the start of a pandemic. This was from 2019.
Marc van Ranst, Belgium Flu Commissioner
Marc van Ranst, Belgium Flu Commissioner
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