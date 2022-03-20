© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia Allegedly Presents Additional Evidence of U.S. Biological Research in Ukraine at UN Security Council Meeting (WATCH)
Follow
1
Share
Report
241 views • March 20, 2022
From Rumble and Trump Newsletter
Russian Ambassador to the UN Security Council Vassily Nebenzia previously accused the U.S. of implementing a biological research program in Ukraine that may have triggered “uncontrolled dangerous infections in Ukraine,” including rubella, diphtheria, tuberculosis, measles, polio, and swine flu during his speech last week.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Security Council Vassily Nebenzia previously accused the U.S. of implementing a biological research program in Ukraine that may have triggered “uncontrolled dangerous infections in Ukraine,” including rubella, diphtheria, tuberculosis, measles, polio, and swine flu during his speech last week.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.