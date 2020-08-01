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Portland Antifa Explosives/Stabbing Violence Compilation Week of July 25th
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52 views • August 01, 2020
I've been kinda slow this week since I've been sick; but here's some of the Violent Rioting from #Antifa in Portland that Mainstream Media has "Accidentally" missed.
From throwing Firebombs at Buildings to Stabbing a Black Conservative; the Leftists are showing that they are willing to use more and more Violence to get their way.
BONUS: Ted Wheeler (Mayor of Portland) getting Gassed 🙂
#PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests
From throwing Firebombs at Buildings to Stabbing a Black Conservative; the Leftists are showing that they are willing to use more and more Violence to get their way.
BONUS: Ted Wheeler (Mayor of Portland) getting Gassed 🙂
#PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests
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