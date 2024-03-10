Palestinians perform Tarawih prayers on the RUINS of the Destroyed Al-Faroug Mosque (1149) in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip

Palestinians perform Tarawih prayers on the ruins of the destroyed Al-Faroug Mosque in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. First evening of Ramadan.
The Great Mosque was built In 1149 by the Crusaders.
Israeli airstrikes flattened Al-Farooq Mosque in Rafah on February 22, 2024.
