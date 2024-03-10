Create New Account
Palestinians perform Tarawih prayers on the RUINS of the Destroyed Al-Faroug Mosque (1149) in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Palestinians perform Tarawih prayers on the ruins of the destroyed Al-Faroug Mosque in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. First evening of Ramadan.

The Great Mosque was built In 1149 by the Crusaders.

Israeli airstrikes flattened Al-Farooq Mosque in Rafah on February 22, 2024.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

