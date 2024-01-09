DEWs using laser created atmospheric lens and (its all connected) Mystery Green lights over Hawaii

In this video I solve the mystery green lights over Hawaii. We take a look at laser created atmospheric lens. Is planet 9 here ?





Contact information

[email protected]





Buy me a coffee ☕

http://buymeacoffee.com/asw





Music by Coma Svensson, song, This is the end of the world

https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/q2BZIAIJfC/





Atmospheric lens

https://spectrum.ieee.org/laser-weapons-will-turn-earths-atmosphere-into-lenses-deflector-shields?fbclid=IwAR2fnQ0xtvGtyei2CG8xXcem_P3PhOvf10EBFN2pvPyADJaDyHviaIwEiCg





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4





3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1





Shared from and subscribe to:

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos



