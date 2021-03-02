Part 1 Sign of the Times Prophesy Interpretation by the Spirit and the Word L & M

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https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/02/prophesy-interpretation-by-spirit-word.html
A combination of 3 different videos cut and edited for YouTube specifications. Interpreting the signs of the times and prophesies by the Holy Spirit and The word of God. You decide for yourself. With small clips from President Trump's CPAC Speech. 2,28, 2021 Purim is A Time when the Jewish people were going to be slaughtered by the Kings decree. God turned the tables, those who had planned this evil scheme were the ones slaughtered instead. Was there a turn in America? World Wide? Biden threatened a puppet of a few globalist, international terrorist threatened to wipe all Christianity, all religion off the face of the earth. All men were going to have to worship the Devil.
I Have Fire Shut Up In My Bones The Devil Can't Stop Me Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApJ6kzyHB44&;t=72s
DUDE! Trump CPAC Speech Was Epic! Go Watch It!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRVzcuPhTmk&;t=6s
The Moment You've Been Waiting For: Trump Speaks At CPAC 2021
https://rumble.com/ve8xjb-the-moment-youve-been-waiting-for-trump-speaks-at-cpac-2021.html
New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.