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▶️ How Much Crypto Can You Earn – Earnings Report #13 | EP#402
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10 views • January 14, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 8 platforms I used to make $2059.26 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in December as well as some insights on them.
*Disclaimer: these cryptocurrency amounts and values shared may be simulated*
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $14,783.26 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:33 Social Media Metrics
06:10 Crypto December Earnings
14:30 Total Earnings
15:23 Reasons To Use Them
16:28 Outro
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my December metrics report PDF: https://www.filedropper.com/showdownload.php/blockchainlegacysocialmediametricsreport_4 or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for December, I received around 12,320 engagements, 11,775 video views, 2,730 comments, 4,260 followers, and 526,170 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for December:
Publish0x – 28 BAT – $0.25 USD = $5.60 + 0.018 ETH – $1,102 USD = $19.84 USD + 28 AMPL - $0.89 USD = $20.42 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $45.86 USD.
Brave Browser – 6 BAT - $0.25 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $1.48 USD.
LBRY – 7,225 LBC - $0.083 USD = $599.68 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 490 Hive - $0.13 USD = $61.25 USD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 361 LEO - $0.44 USD = $119.90 USD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.31338 BCH - $480 USD = $150.42 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 61,963 ONG - $0.005 USD = $309.82 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 34.73- $0.27 USD = $9.37 USD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $247.86 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $257.23 USD.
YouTube - $34.96 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $1,621.46 USD which is about $2,059.26 CAD.
December has been really great and earned me about double what I made in November. With crypto being as bullish as it is, the amount I made in the past has doubled or tripled and I estimate the earnings I make today will also appreciate quite a bit. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner, and now with it at over 8 cents, I expect my earnings to continue going up. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds, Steem, & Uptrennd due to withdrawal restrictions and earning a very small amount. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there especially with the value of BCH going way up. I want to get my earnings to about $1,500 CAD worth of crypto a month on average and keep it there, but I know that over time all my earnings will appreciate to a value well beyond that anyway. LeoFinance has been performing very well with Hive and now my top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash. DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be. SoMee currently has withdrawals turned off again so I’m not sure if I will be able to get the value that I earn which is a recurring issue with SoMee.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
PS. Did you notice something different about this video? Comment what it was!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
*Disclaimer: these cryptocurrency amounts and values shared may be simulated*
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $14,783.26 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:33 Social Media Metrics
06:10 Crypto December Earnings
14:30 Total Earnings
15:23 Reasons To Use Them
16:28 Outro
I’m committing to sharing these every month and linking you to my December metrics report PDF: https://www.filedropper.com/showdownload.php/blockchainlegacysocialmediametricsreport_4 or where you can normally find it on my Linkedin profile under featured: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottcbusiness/.
To briefly go over my social media results for December, I received around 12,320 engagements, 11,775 video views, 2,730 comments, 4,260 followers, and 526,170 impressions.
Now let’s dive into the earnings for December:
Publish0x – 28 BAT – $0.25 USD = $5.60 + 0.018 ETH – $1,102 USD = $19.84 USD + 28 AMPL - $0.89 USD = $20.42 USD earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $45.86 USD.
Brave Browser – 6 BAT - $0.25 from ad rewards and creator donations for a total of $1.48 USD.
LBRY – 7,225 LBC - $0.083 USD = $599.68 USD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 490 Hive - $0.13 USD = $61.25 USD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 361 LEO - $0.44 USD = $119.90 USD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.31338 BCH - $480 USD = $150.42 USD earned from post rewards.
SoMee – 61,963 ONG - $0.005 USD = $309.82 USD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 34.73- $0.27 USD = $9.37 USD earned from post rewards. 918 DTC = $247.86 USD earned from airdrops. That’s a total of $257.23 USD.
YouTube - $34.96 CAD earned from monetization
The grand total came to $1,621.46 USD which is about $2,059.26 CAD.
December has been really great and earned me about double what I made in November. With crypto being as bullish as it is, the amount I made in the past has doubled or tripled and I estimate the earnings I make today will also appreciate quite a bit. LBRY continues to perform very well and consistently been by far my top earner, and now with it at over 8 cents, I expect my earnings to continue going up. I’ve stopped reporting on Minds, Steem, & Uptrennd due to withdrawal restrictions and earning a very small amount. Read.Cash has grown massively I’m getting consistently good rewards there especially with the value of BCH going way up. I want to get my earnings to about $1,500 CAD worth of crypto a month on average and keep it there, but I know that over time all my earnings will appreciate to a value well beyond that anyway. LeoFinance has been performing very well with Hive and now my top consistent earners are Hive with LeoFinance, LBRY, and Read.Cash. DTube earns me a good amount, but most of that comes from monthly airdrops so I’m not sure how consistent that will be. SoMee currently has withdrawals turned off again so I’m not sure if I will be able to get the value that I earn which is a recurring issue with SoMee.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
PS. Did you notice something different about this video? Comment what it was!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
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