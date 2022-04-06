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Fairy landscape on the bay. Filmed on phone
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61 views • April 06, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urZzEfMLejU
Taken on a phone. And this is not some fancy iPhone or Galaxy, but an inexpensive XIAOMI Redmi Note 5
Interesting location for filming. A very colorful landscape.
Good nature on the bay, suitable for clips, creative photo shoots and thematic art video related to ice, cold, both physical and in relationships. Looks fabulous.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Taken on a phone. And this is not some fancy iPhone or Galaxy, but an inexpensive XIAOMI Redmi Note 5
Interesting location for filming. A very colorful landscape.
Good nature on the bay, suitable for clips, creative photo shoots and thematic art video related to ice, cold, both physical and in relationships. Looks fabulous.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
travelbeautynaturehappinesssonylandscapecinemaxiaomivideographermobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographyphotosessionsmartphone videographymobile videovideo on smartphonexiaomi redmi note 5xperiaredmi note 5fabulous landscapecolorful landscapelocation for filmingshooting on smartphonesony cameraphone
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