🔹In #Kharkov region, the LoC remains unchanged. In #Volchansk, ours are burning out AFU positions with TOS.🎬👆



Two Majors #Summary for the Morning of 31 October 2024; 06:57 (GMT+3)⚡️

🔹From #Sumy region, we continue to receive data on the build-up of enemy forces in the area of the #Shostka town, which was earlier forcibly evacuated by the Kiev authorities. Previously, it was reported that local authorities were stationing militants in the houses left by the residents. In addition, TCCs have become active in this region, and the number of evaders is growing against the background of the difficult situation for the AFU in the neighbouring #Kursk region.

🔹In the #Kursk region, the 'North Troops Grouping' reports an advance in the south of the Sudzhansky district. Due to losses, low troop morale and a large number of refuseniks, the enemy did not launch counterattacks. On the territory of #Sumy region, militants and equipment of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near the village of #Kiyanitsa and the 22nd Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade near the village of #Ivolzhanskoye were destroyed by strikes of Tactical Ballistic Missile System.

🔹In the #Kupyansk direction, the RFAF are expanding their zone of control near #Sinkovka and #Kruglyakovka. Conditions are being created for an advance from #Kruglyakovka southwards to #Zagryzovka, along the Oskol River.

🔹In the #Pokrovsk direction, enemy resources recognise that the RFAF have taken the Enrichment Plant west of #Kurakhovka, they write about the '’brothers' who have surrendered.

🔹In the #Kurakhovo direction, northwest of #Ugledar, the RFAF continue their offensive. According to the enemy's estimates, the frontline in the area of #YasnayaPolyana is becoming more difficult for the AFU. Our troops have begun to move towards the villages of #Razliv and #Maksimovka. To the north of #Bogoyavlenka, which was recently taken, advanced units of the Russian Army are operating near #Trudovoye. There is a plan to reach #Kurakhovo from the south. The outskirts of this important fortified area are about 12 kilometres from this front edge.

💥In #Belgorod region, 4 civilians were wounded as a result of an incoming munition in the village of #Otradnoye in the Belgorod district. 3 women received various shrapnel wounds and a man received a closed head injury. A kamikaze drone attacked a residential building in the village of #Dvuluchnoye, Valuysky municipal district. In the town of #Shebekino, a UAV attacked a social facility. In Shebekino municipal district, a UAV attack in the village of #Nezhegol resulted in the windows in a residential house being broken out. Another drone dropped an explosive device on a private residence. The village of #Murom was subjected to artillery fire and an FPV drone attack. There, a UAV also struck a moving passenger car. In the village of #Repyakhovka, Krasnoyaruzhny district, an explosive device was dropped by a UAV.

💥In the #DPR, a man born in 1960 was injured in the village of #Staromikhaylovka when a Lepestok PFM mine exploded. In the Nikitovka district of #Gorlovka, a woman born in 1984 was injured as a result of the use of artillery shells by the enemy.