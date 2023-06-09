Rapture? 2nd Coming? The Feast Days Tell Us 'When'!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Jail break" Video (First Fruits harvest): https://youtu.be/qYvqH9ZNlPM
"Feasts of the Lord" video: https://youtu.be/bsDNqORtGtA
To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc: Kenneth Sara PO Box 157 Waynesboro, Tn., 38485 Email: [email protected] Backup Email: [email protected] If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country. NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com