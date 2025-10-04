FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 1 Chronicles 29:9-13, 20251004

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My most Gracious, Merciful, Holy, Heavenly Father, the LORD my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD YAHWEH my PROVIDER in Genesis 22:14! I thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross to pay for my sins.

O ADONAI, my YAHWEH, please sanctify and consecrate me today. When King David assembled his officials and encouraged them to consecrate themselves, Your Holy Scriptures record that:

9 Then the people rejoiced, for that they offered willingly, because with perfect heart they offered willingly to the LORD and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD YAHWEH my PROVIDER: and David the king also rejoiced with great joy.

10 Wherefore David blessed You, the LORD YAHWEH before all the congregation: and David said,

Blessed be Thou, LORD YAHWEH of Israel and Christians our father, for ever and ever.

11 Thine, O LORD YAHWEH is the greatness, and the power, and the glory, and the victory, and the majesty: for all that is in the heaven and in the earth is thine; thine is the kingdom, O LORD YAHWEH, and thou art exalted as head above all.

12 Both riches and honor come of Thee, and Thou reignest over all; and in Thine Hand is power and might; and in Thine Hand it is to make great, and to give strength unto all.

13 Now therefore, my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD YAHWEH my PROVIDER, I thank Thee, and praise Thy Glorious Name. Amen!

Merciful Father, please continue to grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom to live a holy and obedient life as a Saint, and to offer my resources willingly to You with daily thanksgiving sacrifices. Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Chronicles 29:9-13 personalized KJV).

