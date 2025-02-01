Tariffs: External Revenue

This Is Monumental

* President Trump is trying to change the economic model of the country.

* He is signaling that America will return to being a manufacturing powerhouse.

* He is defending the U.S. Dollar.





Bannon’s War Room (31 January 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6fm1iy-bannon-on-president-trumps-tariffs-hes-defending-the-nation-that-is-the-usa.html