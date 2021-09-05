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Psychedelics Revealed Episode 5
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10 views • September 05, 2021
Modern medicine has had hit-or-miss (mostly miss) results in curing patients with eating disorders, severe childhood abuse, and PTSD flashbacks… until now.
And the answer isn’t a “new” modern invention… It’s ancient!
Plus: There are many paths to enlightenment, and many different ways to experience it. Psychedelics… Prayer… Hard work… Even Dance!
And the answer isn’t a “new” modern invention… It’s ancient!
Plus: There are many paths to enlightenment, and many different ways to experience it. Psychedelics… Prayer… Hard work… Even Dance!
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