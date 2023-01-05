Episode 199: PTSD – Treatment Options with Dr. Dave Rabin

Suffering from PTSD? Medication not helping with depression, anxiety and PTSD? Dr. Rabin shares a non-medical approach with 87% success rate for treating the symptoms. The latest studied technology makes a difference in the lives of many!

Do not miss these highlights:

08:10 The two main categories of stress in simple form: Eustress and Distress.

09:07 The certain things about stress we can avoid – transforming from Distress into Eustress.

11:54 The reasons why mental health issues are skyrocketing in the last 2 to 3 years.

14:04 We have to set limits and unplug. So much information at one time will be a burden to the brain, resulting in restlessness, irritability and anxiousness.

16:44 Why most of the modalities we have in medicine today to help people with depression and anxiety, don’t seem like they’re working.

19:15 Source of Healing comes from within us.

21:21 If you just rely on the medicine alone, taking it as a shortcut, you won’t get better.

22:16 Understanding wearable technologies: Gen1 Wearables versus Gen2 Wearable versus Gen3 Wearables.

31:33 How Psychedelic Medicine works – Bringing people out of their chronic depression and anxiety in a different fashion than what we’re used to seeing in mental health today.

38:07 With how far technology has come and how far we’ve come with an understanding of how to safely use psychedelic medicines to heal people, we now have the ability to get very significant response rates.

Dr. Dave Rabin MD, PhD is a board-certified psychiatrist, neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and inventor who has studied resilience and the impact of chronic stress on our lives for over 15 years. Dr. Rabin and his team collaborate with clients at the Apollo Clinic, empowering clients to take control of their mental and physical health by tapping into our abilities to adapt and heal ourselves. In addition to focusing on integration therapy, plant and natural medicines, couples therapy, and medicine-assisted psychotherapy, Dr. Rabin specializes in treatment-resistant mental illnesses including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychosomatic disorders, personality disorders, chronic pain disorders, insomnia, and substance use disorders using minimal and non-invasive treatment strategies.

David Rabin MD, PhD (drdave.io)