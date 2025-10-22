Trump admin will announce a 'substantial pickup' in Russian sanctions either today or tomorrow morning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"President Trump is the president of peace..." - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
“President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we’d hoped. We will be announcing a substantial increase in sanctions against Russia — one of the largest packages ever imposed on the Russian Federation.”
BREAKING! The Trump administration will announce a "substantial pickup" in Russian sanctions either today or tomorrow morning.
Adding from WSJ, we'll see if true:
The US has lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles supplied by allies, allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia – WSJ
According to the report, Washington now expects Ukraine to carry out more large-scale attacks on Russia using British-made Storm Shadow missiles.
Trump commented on The Wall Street Journal report claiming that the U.S. had lifted key restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russia, calling the article “fake news.”