Trump admin will announce a 'substantial pickup' in Russian sanctions either today or tomorrow morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
47 views • 21 hours ago

"President Trump is the president of peace..." - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

“President Putin has not come to the table in an honest and forthright manner, as we’d hoped. We will be announcing a substantial increase in sanctions against Russia — one of the largest packages ever imposed on the Russian Federation.”

BREAKING! The Trump administration will announce a "substantial pickup" in Russian sanctions either today or tomorrow morning.

Adding from WSJ, we'll see if true:

The US has lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles supplied by allies, allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia – WSJ

According to the report, Washington now expects Ukraine to carry out more large-scale attacks on Russia using British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

Trump commented on The Wall Street Journal report claiming that the U.S. had lifted key restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons to strike Russia, calling the article “fake news.”

