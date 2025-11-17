⚡️Zelensky & Macron sign a strategic agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine

⚡️Zelensky and Macron sign a strategic agreement aimed at strengthening Ukraine.

Adding:

Macron raised the topic of deploying Western peacekeepers in Ukraine again after the war.

According to the President of France, a "coalition of the willing" headquarters has started operating near Paris, discussing the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine away from the front line after a ceasefire.

Recall that Russia opposes the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, and the US does not provide guarantees without which Europeans themselves are not ready for such a step.

Adding, from Nov 16th:

Zelensky arrived in Athens on an official visit.

He was met by Greece’s Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, and later today Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Greek President Tasoulas.

For the duration of Zelensky’s arrival, Greek police imposed a ban on rallies and demonstrations in Athens.

Greek media report that Zelensky plans to ask Greece for two Patriot air-defense systems and Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine wants to start importing American LNG through Greek terminals.