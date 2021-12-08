© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This son of a bitch just admitted the boosters have higher dosages just as I reported from the protocols!!
Follow
3
Share
Report
456 views • December 08, 2021
This son of a bitch just admitted the boosters have higher dosages just as I reported from the protocols!!
He TELLS YOU THEY DIDNT STUDY THE REAL VIRUS TO MEASURE THEIR BELOVED ‘OMICRON’!!
“IT IS A VIRUS THAT WE CONSTRUCTED IN OUR LABS”
I told you this was a priming mission
I told you the boosters were expected to be 10 times the potency!
He TELLS YOU THEY DIDNT STUDY THE REAL VIRUS TO MEASURE THEIR BELOVED ‘OMICRON’!!
“IT IS A VIRUS THAT WE CONSTRUCTED IN OUR LABS”
I told you this was a priming mission
I told you the boosters were expected to be 10 times the potency!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.