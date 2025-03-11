BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yermak made it clear that today in Jeddah, they will not be discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with the Americans
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 1 month ago

Yermak made it clear that today in Jeddah, they will not be discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with the Americans.

🐻 That’s because Rubio would slap you if you mentioned security guarantees again...

Adding: 

Sky News: Trump Team Uninterested in Ukraine’s Territorial Demands

Sky News, citing anonymous sources within the U.S. delegation in Jeddah, reports that Donald Trump’s team is unwilling to entertain discussions about Ukraine reclaiming its 2014 or even 2022 borders.

According to the report, U.S. officials are primarily focused on assessing what concessions Ukraine is prepared to make in pursuit of a peace deal.

"It appears Ukraine may have to make some rather painful compromises, but there is hope that once these negotiations conclude, we will have a clearer picture of what a potential ceasefire might look like," a Sky News correspondent on the ground stated.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy