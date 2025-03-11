Yermak made it clear that today in Jeddah, they will not be discussing security guarantees for Ukraine with the Americans.

🐻 That’s because Rubio would slap you if you mentioned security guarantees again...

Adding:

Sky News: Trump Team Uninterested in Ukraine’s Territorial Demands

Sky News, citing anonymous sources within the U.S. delegation in Jeddah, reports that Donald Trump’s team is unwilling to entertain discussions about Ukraine reclaiming its 2014 or even 2022 borders.

According to the report, U.S. officials are primarily focused on assessing what concessions Ukraine is prepared to make in pursuit of a peace deal.

"It appears Ukraine may have to make some rather painful compromises, but there is hope that once these negotiations conclude, we will have a clearer picture of what a potential ceasefire might look like," a Sky News correspondent on the ground stated.