Sara Cunial Calls for Arrest of Bill Gates in Italian Government

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Sara Cunial makes the stand that should have been made sooner against Deppoulation specialist and eugenicist Bill Gates
Please, colleague, thank you, Mr President.
We have been spied on, subjugated, treated like criminals by a government that in two months has destroyed our fundamental, natural and constitutional rights. Parliament has been replaced by the various task forces that have de facto placed Italy in the hands of Commissions composed of lobby colleagues and international colleagues.
The ability of the old trick of media bombardment was used as a means of propaganda to condition the minds of Italians by leveraging their atavistic fear of dying and censoring anyone who dares to raise their heads and denounce these abuses.