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Social Engineering
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62 views • October 13, 2021
Zachary Denman, October 7, 2021
A short film on Social Engineering, a psychological manipulation technique to influence the collective.
Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
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Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
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A short film on Social Engineering, a psychological manipulation technique to influence the collective.
Film & Music by Zachary Denman http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/o1XeJMmXFSh7/
Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/zacharydenman
Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
iTune: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zachary-denman/1218991040
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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