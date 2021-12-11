© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Los Angeles Police Union Gives Ominous Warning To Tourists Coming To Their City For Holidays
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • December 11, 2021
Julian Conradson from The Gateway Pundit reports, California is experiencing a violent crime spike just like several other Democrat-run states across the US. Violent crime has gotten so bad that a veteran police detective and LAPD union leader issued a dire warning to visitors urging them to stay away from the city for the sake of their lives and safety.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.