TRUDEAU caught in TEEN SEX scandal - Vaccine injuries - Dr Steve says "NO such thing as a VARIANT"

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- Everyone knows that Justin has long been separated from wife Sophie but now another scandal surfaces for the Canadian PM.
- Vaccine Injuries are raising eyebrows around the world.
- The made up DELTACRON and what our Canadian Dr. Steve says about it.
SOURCE: awakecanada.org
Dr. (Steve Wilson) - Facebook
Mirrored - wil paranormal