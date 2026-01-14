BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 14.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"I Come to help you correct your mistakes, because I don't want your confusion to continue."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verse 3


"At this time you are going to fight against the ignorance of a humanity, which although materialized in all its phases, is less cruel and is more evolved due to the experience it has reached in its past incarnations.

Today, if you know of someone who does not think or practice his worship as the majority do, although you are surprised and scandalized, you no longer cry out for him to be burned alive.

Now, when you encounter someone possessed and sick, you no longer run from him screaming that he is full of demons.

Already many understand that such beings do not exist and that they are only disturbed spirits that only need an instance of clarity to turn into meek sheep.

You are already beginning to recognize that this being whom you call the devil or satan is nothing more than the weakness of your flesh, the inclination to low passions, the thirst for pleasures and desires of matter, pride, self-love, vanity and everything with which the flesh tempts the spirit."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verses 21-25


"I Come to gently point out your defects and you must also point out the errors of others, with the same love and charity, so that one and the other, knowing their imperfections, correct each other; but I will never pronounce a word that induces you to judge the works of your fellow humans or to make fun of their beliefs or practices."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verse 35


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 14 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The upstream strategy: How pressure on China&#8217;s chemical supply may have curtailed America&#8217;s fentanyl crisis

The upstream strategy: How pressure on China’s chemical supply may have curtailed America’s fentanyl crisis

Willow Tohi
West Africa&#8217;s unchecked siege: Jihadist forces tighten stranglehold over the Sahel, threatening regional collapse

West Africa’s unchecked siege: Jihadist forces tighten stranglehold over the Sahel, threatening regional collapse

Lance D Johnson
Google accused of sending direct emails to teens with instructions on how to BYPASS parental controls

Google accused of sending direct emails to teens with instructions on how to BYPASS parental controls

Ava Grace
Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Building a resilient future: How to find or form a prepper community

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
Falling Shadows: How geoengineering, bioweapons and globalist agendas are poisoning humanity

Falling Shadows: How geoengineering, bioweapons and globalist agendas are poisoning humanity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy