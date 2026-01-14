Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 14.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"I Come to help you correct your mistakes, because I don't want your confusion to continue."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verse 3





"At this time you are going to fight against the ignorance of a humanity, which although materialized in all its phases, is less cruel and is more evolved due to the experience it has reached in its past incarnations.

Today, if you know of someone who does not think or practice his worship as the majority do, although you are surprised and scandalized, you no longer cry out for him to be burned alive.

Now, when you encounter someone possessed and sick, you no longer run from him screaming that he is full of demons.

Already many understand that such beings do not exist and that they are only disturbed spirits that only need an instance of clarity to turn into meek sheep.

You are already beginning to recognize that this being whom you call the devil or satan is nothing more than the weakness of your flesh, the inclination to low passions, the thirst for pleasures and desires of matter, pride, self-love, vanity and everything with which the flesh tempts the spirit."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verses 21-25





"I Come to gently point out your defects and you must also point out the errors of others, with the same love and charity, so that one and the other, knowing their imperfections, correct each other; but I will never pronounce a word that induces you to judge the works of your fellow humans or to make fun of their beliefs or practices."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 14, Verse 35





