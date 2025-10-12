BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Georgia vs Auburn: The 1986 Game Between the Hoses and 2025 Showdown
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

Georgia vs Auburn: The 1986 Game Between the Hoses and 2025 Showdown

The Georgia vs Auburn rivalry remembers the infamous 1986 "Game Between the Hoses," where water hoses were turned on Georgia fans after a thrilling upset. This year, the rivalry renews with new stars and historical ties, including quarterback Gunner Stockton. Don’t miss the epic SEC clash.

#GeorgiaBulldogs #AuburnTigers #GameBetweentheHoses #SECfootball #CollegeFootball #GunnerStockton #CollegeFootballHistory #2025SEC

2025 college footballgeorgia bulldogsauburn tigersgame between the hosescollege football rivalrysec footballgunner stockton1986 georgia auburncollege football historysec rivalry
