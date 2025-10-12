© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georgia vs Auburn: The 1986 Game Between the Hoses and 2025 Showdown
The Georgia vs Auburn rivalry remembers the infamous 1986 "Game Between the Hoses," where water hoses were turned on Georgia fans after a thrilling upset. This year, the rivalry renews with new stars and historical ties, including quarterback Gunner Stockton. Don’t miss the epic SEC clash.
