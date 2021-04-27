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2 Possible Dave Dobbs Object Fly By 2nd Day In a Row
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12 views • April 27, 2021
Day 2, and I brought my Nikon P1000 this time in case I saw the objects again.
Just like yesterday between 7am - 730am I saw them and pulled over as quick as I could. It was pretty hazy and some light cloud cover where they were flying so the quality is not optimal in these situations. I filmed them as long as I could. Also after these objects fly by, a plane shows up as well.
At first when you look at the second object you see a dark shape that resembles a plane and could be, but, when I show you the close up, it is very hard to tell, something dark is there but what is it.
Let me know what you think in the comments below and thanks for watching! Much Peach and Love!
Just like yesterday between 7am - 730am I saw them and pulled over as quick as I could. It was pretty hazy and some light cloud cover where they were flying so the quality is not optimal in these situations. I filmed them as long as I could. Also after these objects fly by, a plane shows up as well.
At first when you look at the second object you see a dark shape that resembles a plane and could be, but, when I show you the close up, it is very hard to tell, something dark is there but what is it.
Let me know what you think in the comments below and thanks for watching! Much Peach and Love!
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