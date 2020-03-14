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VIRUSES and BACTERIA Destroyed by Antibacterial COPPER Science Study #solutions #izreviews
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72 views • March 14, 2020
https://izreviews.com/blog/copper/ Possible Scientifically-Researched Way to STOP the SPREAD of VIRUSES and BACTERIA from COMMONLY TOUCHED SURFACES
My name is Ilya and I am a concerned neighbor from apartment 1F, and I am taking this action as I feel it is my duty to help all of us in this time of need. I have found information that the virus that the entire world is concerned about can survive for days on commonly touched surfaces. I believe I have come across a scientific study that may have a simple and safe solution to what we can do to the said surfaces and kill any viruses and bacteria on them within minutes. The solution is copper, more specifically copper tape that applies easily to any surface you can think of. We need to take action on the individual level that helps all of us in the community including ourselves and families, which I will share at the end of this letter.
Science Daily Short Synopsis quote:
Using copper to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses
November 10, 2015 University of Southampton Copper can effectively help to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, which are linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), new research shows. Animal coronaviruses that 'host jump' to humans, such as SARS and MERS, result in severe infections with high mortality. Researchers found that a closely-related human coronavirus - 229E - can remain infectious on common surface materials for several days, but is rapidly destroyed on copper.
Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/11/151110102147.htm
And excerpt the long 24-page article:
Exposure to copper destroyed the viral genomes and irreversibly affected virus morphology, including disintegration of envelope and dispersal of surface spikes. Cu(I) and Cu(II) moieties were responsible for the inactivation, which was enhanced by reactive oxygen species generation on alloy surfaces, resulting in even faster inactivation than was seen with nonenveloped viruses on copper. Consequently, copper alloy surfaces could be employed in communal areas and at any mass gatherings to help reduce transmission of respiratory viruses from contaminated surfaces and protect the public health.
Source: https://mbio.asm.org/content/6/6/e01697-15
WHAT YOU CAN DO.
1. You can get your own copper foil tape to put on all commonly used areas within your own home, such as door knobs faucets and toilet flush handle on Amazon.com.
Copper Foil Tape (2inch X 33 FT) with Conductive Adhesive for Guitar and EMI Shielding, Slug Repellent, Crafts, Electrical Repairs, Grounding. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07C6YLNYL/
2. Share this information with everyone digitally by copying it (or see this same letter online with clickable links), https://izreviews.com/blog/copper/ and pasting it others in your email list. Or printing it yourself out and making photo copies of it.
My name is Ilya and I am a concerned neighbor from apartment 1F, and I am taking this action as I feel it is my duty to help all of us in this time of need. I have found information that the virus that the entire world is concerned about can survive for days on commonly touched surfaces. I believe I have come across a scientific study that may have a simple and safe solution to what we can do to the said surfaces and kill any viruses and bacteria on them within minutes. The solution is copper, more specifically copper tape that applies easily to any surface you can think of. We need to take action on the individual level that helps all of us in the community including ourselves and families, which I will share at the end of this letter.
Science Daily Short Synopsis quote:
Using copper to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses
November 10, 2015 University of Southampton Copper can effectively help to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, which are linked to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), new research shows. Animal coronaviruses that 'host jump' to humans, such as SARS and MERS, result in severe infections with high mortality. Researchers found that a closely-related human coronavirus - 229E - can remain infectious on common surface materials for several days, but is rapidly destroyed on copper.
Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/11/151110102147.htm
And excerpt the long 24-page article:
Exposure to copper destroyed the viral genomes and irreversibly affected virus morphology, including disintegration of envelope and dispersal of surface spikes. Cu(I) and Cu(II) moieties were responsible for the inactivation, which was enhanced by reactive oxygen species generation on alloy surfaces, resulting in even faster inactivation than was seen with nonenveloped viruses on copper. Consequently, copper alloy surfaces could be employed in communal areas and at any mass gatherings to help reduce transmission of respiratory viruses from contaminated surfaces and protect the public health.
Source: https://mbio.asm.org/content/6/6/e01697-15
WHAT YOU CAN DO.
1. You can get your own copper foil tape to put on all commonly used areas within your own home, such as door knobs faucets and toilet flush handle on Amazon.com.
Copper Foil Tape (2inch X 33 FT) with Conductive Adhesive for Guitar and EMI Shielding, Slug Repellent, Crafts, Electrical Repairs, Grounding. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07C6YLNYL/
2. Share this information with everyone digitally by copying it (or see this same letter online with clickable links), https://izreviews.com/blog/copper/ and pasting it others in your email list. Or printing it yourself out and making photo copies of it.
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