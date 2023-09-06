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Direct Energy Weapons and Laser Tech w/ Steven D. Kelley - What Happened in Maui - Emily Menshouse - WTFrick LIVE, 090123
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165 views • September 06, 2023

I'm sharing this video from Emily Menshouse at WTFrickLIVE on YouTube, FB, Rumble & at website. There were 2 other recent previous  interviews from Emily with Steven, also posted here at TCRV. So this is part 3. Search box, at TCRV, 'WTFrick LIVE'. At about 32 min Steven get's his sound fixed.

WTFrick LIVE ~ Direct Energy Weapons and Laser Tech w/ Steven D. Kelley - Emily Menshouse - WTFrick LIVE, 090123

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi5cHBt8ecs&ab_channel=EmilyMenshouseWTFrickLIVE

Direct Energy Weapons, Laser Tech, and What REALLY Happened in Maui w/ Steven D. Kelley

https://rumble.com/v3dq8t8-direct-energy-weapons-laser-tech-and-what-really-happened-in-maui-w-steven-.html (the Rumble video may or may not be working?)

WTFrick LIVE Emily Menshouse and Willl Martinez WELCOMES Steven D. Kelley to the show!!! "Steven D Kelley is an Optics engineer ,laser pioneer and inventor who created Laser weapon systems for military use. He was contracted through the NSA , CIA and other government agencies to provide high precision laser technology through his company SK industries. Through his work, he was made aware of the multilevel under ground systems of tunnels and bunkers that exist under the Getty Museum. He had devoted the last few years of his life of making people aware of this “City under the Getty “as a hub of child trafficking, a system of tunnels that connect this site to Deep Underground Military Bases, a place of advance technology and a place for the global elite to retreat to in case of a global apocalypse."

Listen to Steven's video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic.
Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Follow him on Telegram!  https://t.me/officialoccupythegettypage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

IN CASE WE ARE BANNED ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER PLATFORMS. Will Martinez ~ Dark Fringe Radio: Check out DFR
Website: https://darkfringeradio.com/

Follow on FB: https://www.facebook.com/darkfringeradio

Get all of WTFrick LIVE's podcasts, where to watch, and merchandise:
https://www.emilymenshouse.org/WTFric...

Subscribe on Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/WTFrickLIVE

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
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