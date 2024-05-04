President Trump Asked Who Is Favorite For VP Is—This Is His Response

PDJTrump Asked Who Is Favorite For Vice President Is—This Is His Response. Former President Trump spoke with the press on Thursday where he was asked who is favorite for vice president candidate is. HE also spoke about the gag order and the compromised judge.
