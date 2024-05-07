Create New Account
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Assault on Krasnogorovka: breakthrough of the 5th Brigade tanks
The Prisoner
- A new video shows the attack and capture of the enemy's main fortress - "Krasnogorovka Refractory Plant" in the center of the city.

 - Protected tanks help armored assault teams to break through almost to the center of the city. A cut of the battles of April-May.

Source @Slavyangrad

breakthroughkrasnogorovkarussian 5th brigade tanks

