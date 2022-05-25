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California Paradise for criminals? | Great Awakenings
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82 views • May 25, 2022
Eric Early is putting a stop to the criminal's paradise!
Lt. Scott Bennett is joined by Eric Early who is running for attorney general in the state of California. He talks about the rampant corruption, that has infiltrated the republican party there as well as the importance of taking a stand.
To see this full episode of Great Awakenings, with more insight from Lt. Scott Bennett, go to: https://bit.ly/3GfK0n9
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Lt. Scott Bennett is joined by Eric Early who is running for attorney general in the state of California. He talks about the rampant corruption, that has infiltrated the republican party there as well as the importance of taking a stand.
To see this full episode of Great Awakenings, with more insight from Lt. Scott Bennett, go to: https://bit.ly/3GfK0n9
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
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