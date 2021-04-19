How the trillion dollar cryptocurrency scam works. It's like the dot com bubble but more fraud.

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Learn about Bitcoin from my interview series with Satoshi Nakamoto: https://www.youtube.com/theoryofbitcoin
Key ideas:
* Selling drugs on the internet
* Money laundering
* Cypherpunks and cryptoanarchists
* Bots and shills and scammers
* Disinformation campaign
* False narrative
* Bitcoin is NOT censorship-resistant
* Bitcoin is NOT anarchist
* Bitcoin is NOT secured by cryptography
* Bitcoin is NOT digital gold
* Users do NOT run a node
* Bitcoin is NOT permissionless
* Tether / USDT is a massive fraud
* Off-shore and unregulated exchanges
* Sybil attacks
* Regulations: FinCEN, FATFA, SEC
* Elon Musk / Trim Draper / Michael Saylor / crypto-morons
* Lightning Network
* Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto
THIS IS NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE