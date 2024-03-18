Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 15-17, 2024





▪️Ukrainian units launched another massive drone raid on critical infrastructure facilities in Russia. Three drones were shot down over Domodedovo near the airport, there is no serious damage at the facility.





▪️In Yaroslavl region, air defence systems intercepted four UAVs on the approach to the local oil refinery. This is the second attack on a large enterprise in recent times: the previous unsuccessful raid took place on January 29.

▪️The enemy launched the largest number of drones at the refinery in Slavyansk-na-Kubani. Although 15 drones were shot down, two drones reached the territory of the enterprise. The resulting fire was quickly contained.

▪️In Kaluga region, the enemy also tried to attack infrastructure facilities in Kirovsky district and Kaluga. Air defence systems shot down all the drones, there were no casualties or damage on the ground.





▪️In the border area, the enemy continues artillery terror and shelling of settlements in Belgorod region. Over the past three days, at least five civilians were killed, and more than two dozen have been wounded.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian units attacked in the border sector near Grayvoron in Belgorod region. During the fighting, Russian troops repelled all enemy attacks and destroyed the helicopter landing force landed in Kozinka.





▪️On the same day, Ukrainian units tried once again to enter Tetkino in Kursk region. Having come under heavy fire from Russian Armed Forces, the enemy could not reach the outskirts of the village and retreated to Ryzhivka in Sumy region.