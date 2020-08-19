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¿Hay cura para el coronavirus? Un científico, un médico y un obispo hablan sobre el dióxido de cloro
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14 views • August 19, 2020
Testimonios de Dr. Jacinto Vargas, Dr. Felipe Muñoz y Obispo Bertram Wick de Ecuador. Ley en Cochabamba que aprueba la producción y distribución gratuita del dióxido de cloro. Senado de Bolivia legaliza el uso y producción de dióxido de cloro. Universidad de Oruro elabora dióxido de cloro para repartirlo entre la población.
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