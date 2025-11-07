QUICK WINDOWS ⌨ TECH SECRETS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
®️SheLuv - More Tech Secrets.
Yes, these tips work on Windows. Win + K opens screen casting, Ctrl + Shift + Win + B resets graphics drivers, Win + R then "netplwiz" shows user accounts, "MRT" runs Microsoft's virus scanner, and typing "http://docs.new" in a browser creates a new Google Doc. Handy shortcuts!