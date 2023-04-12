https://gettr.com/post/p2e3yp0c9f4

04/10/2023 Nicole on Bannon’s War Room: It's no coincidence that Mr. Miles Guo was taken away and detained. Someone is trying to prevent Mr. Guo from speaking out about the CCP’s weaponization of the U.S. government, and prevent him from testifying at the Pras Michel’s trial. They try to prevent us from exposing the darkest, dirtiest corners of this country. The mainstream media is also participating in the plot. They don't even mention Miles Guo's name when report on Pras Michel's case.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/10/2023 妮可做客班农《战斗室》：郭文贵先生被带走并关押绝不是巧合。有人在试图阻止郭先生说出中共将美国政府武器化的问题, 并且阻止郭先生在普拉斯·米歇尔的庭审中作证，他们在阻止我们对这个国家最黑暗、最肮脏角落的揭露。主流媒体也在参与这场阴谋，他们甚至在报道普拉斯·米歇尔案件时不提郭文贵先生的名字。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



