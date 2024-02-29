Pentagon Behind 'Rona?

Did the Pentagon orchestrate the plandemic?

New leaked audio shows the DOD labeled COVID a national security threat weeks before we knew about it.





The full webcast is linked below.





Redacted News | They Planned The Whole Thing Years In Advance (28 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4g9409-breaking-they-planned-the-whole-thing-years-in-advance.-redacted-w-natali-a.html

https://youtu.be/D1t4KYNjHPY