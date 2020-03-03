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Intellivision Skiing - Sports Games That Are Coming To The Amico!
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3 views • March 03, 2020
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Intellivision US Ski Team Skiing is one of first games to be made available for the Intellivision. Developed by outside consulting firm APh Technologies to save money, up to six players can compete at one time. For me, it’s an average title for the Intellivision. However, skiing is going to be one of the pack in games for the Amico, and I think it could be really fun there if it makes use of the Amico’s motion controls.
Intellivision US Ski Team Skiing is one of first games to be made available for the Intellivision. Developed by outside consulting firm APh Technologies to save money, up to six players can compete at one time. For me, it’s an average title for the Intellivision. However, skiing is going to be one of the pack in games for the Amico, and I think it could be really fun there if it makes use of the Amico’s motion controls.
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