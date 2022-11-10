Ra Uru Hu - The Cosmic Force of Human Design with Astrologer Mario Sarmiento

Apr 15, 2019

My guest is Mario Sarmiento who is a gifted intuitive Astrologer meteorologist who together we look within the great Cosmic Being that was Ra Uru Hu and his profound impact in the collective consciousness and the Great Cosmic Mind. We examine aspects of Ru's charts through Mario's analysis and bring a deeper innerstanding of the mysterious power of Ra Uru Hu. Not only was he a personal messenger of the astro-meta-physics of Human Design but of his extremely unique gifts in consciousness and the knowledge thereof that he was to share within the membrane of consciousness in this realm for the advancement towards remembering and reintegrating the deeper knowledge hidden within the Cosmic Bodies and Forces in all Verses. We discuss how these Great Cosmic Bodies influence our lives, manifested bodies and past, present and future events. Each Cosmic Body has different influences, characteristics and comes with unique challenges for us to transmute, overcome, ride through and or excel in. The asteroids influence us with equal magnitude in their force within our lives and what that looks like as per each unique asteroid body depends on the personality and influence of that asteroid. The study of how all these Cosmic Bodies express themselves through their influence and how they impact and form impressions in our lives is a fascinating study inside our own Infini-Verses, our Cells of Creation. In order to move beyond all these matrices and their 'world's/realms' we need to innerstand them and ourselves within all their expressions, astrology, astronomy, human design, meteorology, asteroids, cosmic influences, geometry, frequency, mathematics, architecture, sound, light, and all levels of the Grand Theatre of Creation. ~ LL

Ra Uru Hu - Founder of Human Design Systems More on Ra Uru Hu's Human Design Systems https://www.jovianarchive.com/Human_D... Youtube Jovian Archive

