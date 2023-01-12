Bioweapon Collusion with Sasha Latypova and Jason Bermas | MSOM Ep. 658

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews retired Pharma Executive Sasha Latypova about the legal framework used by various federal agencies and their pharma partners to deploy a bioweapon on the American people.
Jason Bermas makes the connection between HIV and the jab. This is a bombshell interview with two expert researchers leading us to understand an agenda of depopulation and transhumansim.
https://sashalatypova.substack.com
https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952
