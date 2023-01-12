Create New Account
Bioweapon Collusion with Sasha Latypova and Jason Bermas | MSOM Ep. 658
29 views
American Media Periscope
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews retired Pharma Executive Sasha Latypova about the legal framework used by various federal agencies and their pharma partners to deploy a bioweapon on the American people.


Jason Bermas makes the connection between HIV and the jab. This is a bombshell interview with two expert researchers leading us to understand an agenda of depopulation and transhumansim.


https://sashalatypova.substack.com


https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952


